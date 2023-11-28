HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WEHT) — Farmland sold in Posey and Gibson Counties is going for record prices.

Investors are buying these properties for $18,000 and $27,300 per acre, respectfully.

Indiana Farm Bureau Executive Director of Public Policy Andy Tauer and William Wilson Auction Reality President Andrew Wilson say there is an upward trend in farmland prices across Indiana.

Land sold today was not sold nearly as much as it was in the past, according to Wilson.

“I can remember, as a young child going with my father to land auctions, and leaving the land auctions and thinking that was the highest price we’d ever see,” Wilson said. “I’ve been proven wrong now for 35 years or more.”

Eyewitness News is told there is plenty of demand for farmland in our area, and the demand is the reason why we see prices increasing.

Tauer says the biggest jumps in farmland values are coming from investors taking the land from production agriculture and placing it into residential development, manufacturing and industrial development.

“That’s where we start to see that big gap in jump in prices,” Tauer said. “When we have some of these farm families that don’t have the next generation to hand the farm down to, that’s where we’ll start to see that that ground transition away from production agriculture.”

Wilson says some buyers have the mindset to preserve land.

According to a Purdue Agricultural Economics Report, a survey says a majority of its respondents say the amount of farmland on the market has stayed the same between 2020 and 2022.

One concern some farmers have is how a younger generation is getting involved.

“I think the big place that we’re seeing, the concern is young and beginning farmers,” Tauer said. “It’s really tough because farming is such a capital intensive business.”

So, who’s actually taking the leap and buying the land?

Wilson says there is a mix.

“It’s a broad mix of buyers that are interested, mostly farm producers, who are buying content to continue to grow their operations, but also investors who are looking to invest into hard assets that will with a proven return,” Wilson said.

Tauer also says Farm Bureau members are also concerned over farmland preservation, and he says the organization will work with legislators in Indianapolis to help create preservation opportunities.