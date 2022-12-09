INDIANAPOLIS— The number of flu-related deaths doubled in the span of a week, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

Officials say 24 people have died from the flu so far this season. This is 13 more deaths than the previous week.

Of the deaths this season, 1 was a person between the age of 25-49, 5 people were between 50-64 years old and 18 people were at least 65 years old.

While there have been no pediatric flu deaths in Indiana, there have been 21 pediatric deaths nationwide.

Nationwide, there have been 25,906 people admitted to the hospital with influenza over the last week.

So far this season, the CDC estimates there have been at least 13 million illnesses, 120,000 hospitalizations, and 7,300 deaths from flu. The hospitalization rate is higher than the rate seen at the same time during every previous season since 2010-2011.

The CDC says the highest rate of hospitalization is among adults aged 65 and older followed by children aged 0-4 years.

As of Friday, the majority of states have either high or very high influenza-like-illness activity levels.

The CDC says the majority of influenza viruses tested are similar to those included in this season’s vaccine. That is why they are encouraging everyone older than 6 months to get vaccinated.

The CDC says the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including: