HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – State Auditor Tera Klutz, CPA officially became Indiana’s first State Comptroller on July 1.

Officials say the name change stems from House Enrolled Act (HEA) 1001-2023, which allows the State Auditor to be known as the State Comptroller to better align with the responsibilities of the office.

“The title of ‘State Comptroller’ provides a more appropriate depiction of the services we provide,” said Comptroller Klutz. “We balance the state’s checkbook, distribute tax dollars, provide year-end financial reporting and pay state employees. Due to the previous title of State Auditor, the most common misconception of my office was that we audit the State, other local governments or even individual taxpayers; however, those audits are performed by the State Board of Accounts and the Department of Revenue.”

Officials say the new law does not change Indiana’s constitution which creates the position, title and requirements to be elected Auditor of State. Officials say Indiana now joins the list of 19 other states who refer to their chief financial officer as the State Comptroller or Controller.