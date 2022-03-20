INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – 800 tornadoes are reported nationwide in an average year that results in 80 deaths and more than 1,500 injuries. A safe room can keep loved ones safe and provide “near-absolute protection” in extreme weather events.

A safe room can survive winds as high as 250 miles per hour. It can be an interior room, space within a building or an entirely separate structure designed to protect occupants for events that normally last approximately two hours.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS) Residential Safe Room Program was developed in 2015 by the IDHS Hazard Mitigation Assistance Program to provide a rebate for the installation of safe rooms for Indiana residences.

Indiana is providing this rebate program through the FEMA Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) Grant Program. There are safe room program rules and regulations to ensure eligibility for a rebate.

Homeowners will pay the full cost for a safe room up front and then be reimbursed for up to 75 percent, with a maximum of $5,000, of the eligible costs to install a FEMA-compliant safe room at their residence.

Applications are open until April 15. IDHS and FEMA reviews each application and associated documentation submitted to ensure guidelines are met for each application entered in the lottery.

The program uses a random selection process to select names in the event that more applications are received than the agency is able to award. This process will allow everyone who registers to have an equal chance to be selected. Only one person may register per physical home address.

The recipients will be notified after each application period has closed and the selection process has occurred. Recipients will be notified via the email address or phone number provided during registration.

A safe room may be installed in a new or existing home, either in an interior room or garage on the first floor, underground on the first floor, as a detached above-ground or underground safe room and within 100 feet of the home. The safe room should be readily accessible to all occupants wherever it is installed.

Previously installed safe rooms, safe rooms currently under construction, or safe rooms scheduled to begin construction before receiving the “Notice to Proceed” are ineligible for this rebate.

Homeowners selected to receive a rebate may not design, build or install the safe room themselves.

The safe room types eligible for installation are prefabricated shelters that meet or exceed the specifications set forth in the most recent versions of FEMA publications 320 and 361. Many local building codes require a permit and inspection by local building inspectors.

Homeowners that are interested in a safe room and the rebate program should click here for more information. FEMA has guidance for homeowners, builders and contractors available that should be reviewed. IDHS has a Residential Safe Room Fact Sheet for items to consider.