INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric Holcomb announced the launch of a new online tool on Friday, connecting Indiana residents with the availability of addiction treatment within the state.

According to a news release from Holcomb’s office, the Shatterproof Treatment Atlas program is a free, confidential tool to connect Indiana residents with “appropriate addiction treatment and deliver user-friendly information about the quality of available programs.”

“Hoosiers with substance use disorder deserve timely access to quality care as soon as they’re ready to accept help,” Holcomb said in the release. “Treatment Atlas puts recovery within immediate reach, giving Hoosiers and their loved ones a trusted resource to find evidence-based, high-quality treatment that meets their unique needs, anywhere in the state.”

The release said that Indiana is one of 13 states to partner with the Shatterproof organization, a nonprofit dedicated to ending addiction. The state will pay for its participation in the Treatment Atlas program through the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction.

This new program will allow Indiana residents seeking treatment for substance use disorders to search for and compare participating programs using criteria like locations, services offered, populations served and insurance accepted.

“Prior to Treatment Atlas, there was no easy way for Hoosiers to access this level of transparency when seeking SUD treatment,” Douglas Huntsinger, executive director for drug prevention, treatment and enforcement for the State of Indiana, said in the release. “We can have all the parts and pieces of an expansive recovery infrastructure, but people need to know how to access them. Indiana is proud to bring this national solution to Hoosiers.”

To access the online platform and for more information, visit the Treatment Atlas website.