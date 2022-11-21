ODON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On Monday, a groundbreaking was held in Odon for an $84 million development involving semiconductor manufacturing at the WestGate@Crane Technology Park.

The development will be called WestGate One, a 10-acre public-private development that will manufacture semiconductors and related microelectronics.

Four companies plan to invest more than $300 million in Indiana and reportedly will create 549 new, specialized, jobs in the coming years.

In recognition of the importance of this development, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb along with Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers attended the groundbreaking.

“Indiana has a rich tradition of advanced manufacturing that continues to push new technologies and innovations forward,” Gov. Holcomb said. “Today’s announcements solidify our Semiconductor Corridor strategy. With a growing microelectronics and CHIP industry, Indiana will be at the forefront of creating critical components to ensure both economic and national security.”

A news release detailed each of the four companies involved;

NHanced Semiconductors

“An Illinois-based design and manufacturing company will anchor the new campus, investing more than $236 million to establish operations at WestGate One. The company will build out and equip 100,000 square feet to be the first U.S. fabrication facility built specifically for Advanced Packaging. NHanced will lease the remaining space at WestGate One to other industry companies and partner with USTF to build microelectronics collaborations, investments and innovations throughout the campus.

NHanced expects to move into its new space in mid-2024 and create up to 413 new jobs by the end of 2028. New positions should offer average salaries exceeding 250% of the Daviess County average.”

Everspin Technologies

“A publicly-traded company based in Arizona, plans to establish a 10,000-square-foot fabrication and R&D site at WestGate One. The new facility will allow the company to increase production and fulfillment of discrete and embedded Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM), a specialized technology critical to next-generation defense applications. The company plans to begin its build-out in 2023 and create up to 35 new, high-wage jobs by the end of 2027.”

Trusted Semiconductor Solutions

“A company that delivers high-reliability semiconductor and electronic assemblies, will invest more than $34 million to establish operations at the new microelectronics campus. The Minnesota-based company will lease and equip 10,000 square feet to expand its operations, designing and delivering integrated circuits, radiation-hardened products, and electronic systems solutions for military and defense, space and industrial markets. The company, which expects to begin operating in Indiana in mid-2023, plans to create up to 40 new, high-wage jobs by the end of 2027.”

Reliable MicroSystems

“Headquartered in Tennessee, Reliable MicroSystems will invest $7.3 million to expand its operations to Indiana, establishing a presence at WestGate One. The company, which offers radiation effects modeling for large contractors, specializes in concept-to-foundry creation and maturation of high-reliability electronics for mission-critical applications. Reliable Microsystems plans to start its new operations in 2023 and create up to 61 new, high-wage jobs to support its growth.”

“This semiconductor development represents a transformational investment in our region, and Daviess County is privileged to collaborate with IEDC, state and technology partners to support this critical innovation.” Bryant Niehoff, Executive Director of the Daviess County Economic Development Corporation.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation, pending approval, will commit investments in the companies in the following amounts:

NHanced Semiconductors Up to $10 million in the form of incentive-based tax credits. Up to $1 million in training grants. Up to $10 million in redevelopment tax credits.

Everspin Technologies Up to $1.3 million in incentive-based tax credits. Up to $150,000 in training grants.

Trusted Semiconductor Solutions Up to $1.4 million in incentive-based tax credits. Up to $150,000 in training grants.

Reliable MicroSystems Up to $1.7 million in incentive-based tax credits. Up to $150,000 in training grants.



According to the release, Daviess County will consider additional incentives to support the four companies and the development of WestGate One. The development will be constructed in the Daviess County section of the tri-county certified technology park located off of US 231.