Indiana governor faces debate challenges over virus actions

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (WEHT) In Indiana’s gubernatorial race, Governor Eric Holcomb is running against democratic candidate Dr. Woody Myers and libertarian Donald Rainwater.

They all have conflicting views on whether or not Indiana should have a mask mandate.

As COVID-19 cases surge in the Tri-State, Dr. Myers says we need a stricter mask mandate.

Rainwater disagrees. He says he believes individuals should decide. Rainwater blames the government for an economic downwards spiral.

Holcomb says the economy is beginning to bounce back.

Dr. Myers claims if he were the one in office, he would have a virtual special session of the general assembly at the beginning of the pandemic and would have mandates in place right now.

The candidates also discussed funding, taxes, gun laws, and gun violence.

The second gubernatorial debate is set for Oct. 27.

(This story was originally published on Oct. 20, 2020)