Indiana governor’s office suite undergoing renovations

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana governor’s office suite inside the Statehouse is in the middle of a facelift.

A spokeswoman for Gov. Eric Holcomb said work being done includes removing decades-old carpet and asbestos flooring underneath it in the main lobby and two adjacent office spaces. Plans are for those spaces to be repainted and eventually have new furniture. Painting and plaster repair is being done in the office area used by Holcomb.

Press secretary Erin Murphy didn’t have estimates for the project’s cost or when the work would be completed. Murphy said private donations were paying for the renovations but hasn’t yet provided information on contributors.