Indiana graduation rates increase in 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (WEHT) — The Indiana Department of Education has released the 2020 state graduation rate, which increased from 87.29 percent in 2019 to 87.69 percent. The Indiana Secretary of Education says the improvement, while modest, is encouraging, especially considering the challenges students and teachers have faced throughout the pandemic.

The 2020 state graduation rate reflects the State Board of Education’s waiver of the Graduation Qualifying Exam requirement for the 2020 cohort, which could not be administered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seven school districts statewide achieved a graduation rate of 100 percent. These schools are:

Adams Central Community Schools

Barr-Reeve Community Schools

Attica Consolidated School Corp

South Knox School Corp

MSD Boone Township

Signature School Inc

Rock Creek Community Academy

Due to differences between federal and state accountability equations and standards, IDOE also released 2020 federal graduation rates. In 2020, Indiana’s federal graduation rate was 87.01 percent, up from 86.46 percent in 2019.

A spreadsheet with statewide, corporation and school level graduation data can be found here.

(This story was originally published on January 15, 2021)