INDIANA (WEHT) – A press release from Indiana says the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) awarded $500,000 in grant funding to 26 non-profits to provide emergency shelter and services to victims of domestic violence and their dependents.

Indiana says the SSBG program is a source of funding that allows states to tailor social service programming to address their needs. In Indiana, the funding is distributed to the Indiana Department of Child Services, which allocates a portion to ICJI to assist residential domestic violence programs. Indiana says this year, organizations will use the grants to provide items like food, clothing, transportation and shelter to survivors. The goal of the program is to help offset the cost of certain operational expenses, so that other funding may be used to provide support services.

“Providing access to safe accommodation and shelter, along with survivor-centered support, such as counseling and criminal justice resources, can break the cycle of violence and help people begin to recover,” said Kim Lambert, ICJI Victim Services Director. “The grant funding we’re releasing today is part of a larger strategy to increase access to those services.”

Indiana says the grants were approved by the ICJI Board of Trustees earlier this month and will be made available to organizations starting in July.

The following is a list of the 2022 SSBG award recipients, but only the ones in the Tri-State:

Albion Fellows Bacon Center, Inc. – Vanderburgh $23,500

YWCA of Evansville, IN Inc. – Vanderburgh $15,900



For the full list, click here or visit this website.