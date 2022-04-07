INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – An organization wants to make Indiana more beautiful. The Indiana Destination Development Corporation is accepting applications for funding of public art projects across Indiana.

Cities, towns, destination marketing organizations, chambers of commerce, private businesses and others are encouraged to apply for a non-matching grant of up to $5,000 to fund a public art project in their community. IDDC plans to fund at least $150,000 worth of Indiana public art projects.

“Public art is not only aesthetically beautiful, but it can also add to the cultural identity of an area,” Lt. Gov. Suzanne Couch said. “These projects can tell a community’s story that engages with first-time visitors and builds a sense of pride and belonging for long-time residents.”

IDDC Public Art Activation Grant looks to create Indiana-specific public artwork throughout the state of Indiana. Public artwork created in partnership with artists will feature the new IDDC tourism campaign.

“We have many talented artists in every corner of our state. This grant is a great opportunity for communities large and small to collaborate with local artists to showcase what they love about Indiana,” IDDC’s Secretary and CEO Elaine Bedel said. “There is so much about Indiana to take inspiration from, and we’re excited to see that diversity reflected in these projects.”

Applicants must provide a location, local or regional artist and estimated costs including supplies and artist fees. Potential public art locations include but are not limited to exterior walls, water towers, alleyways, bridges, barns and more.

Projects will be selected based on location and visibility to Indiana residents and visitors. Preference will be given to locations in high view areas and locations that create potential photo opportunities.

Artists will submit their own original work within specific guidelines set by IDDC once sites are determined. All designs must receive final approval by IDDC.

Applications must be submitted by April 21. Recipients will be announced May 9. The application can be found here.