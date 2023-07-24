HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Former Indiana Attorney General and Republican candidate for governor announced he intends to eliminate the Indiana Office of Equity, Inclusion, and Opportunity.

Curtis named the program in a press release as an unnecessary government office that exists “only to pander to identity politics agendas”. He also said he will run a lean administration, and he will personally spearhead a series of bridge forums with a wide array of community-based subject matter with a solutions-oriented focus.

“We need unity and not division through the advancement of true equal opportunity through bold leadership,” said Curtis. “It’s true what they say that a rising tide lifts all boats, and if I’m elected governor, Indiana will experience just such a rising tide.”