Indiana announces higher costs for hunting licenses and permits

INDIANA (WEHT) – For the first time since 2006, the Indiana DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife, also known as DFW, has increased fees for hunting, fishing, and trapping licenses. Commercial license fees also increase, and some of these license fees have risen for the first time since the 1980s.

Starting with April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023, the higher fees will be applied to personal licenses that will go on sale in January. The fee increase does not affect licenses for the remainder of the 2021 to 2022 license year, which is from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. This applies even if those licenses are purchased after Jan 1.

The reason for these new fees to exist is for the DFW to maintain core programs such as habitat restoration, maintenance of public lands, scientific research and education, and expansion of other services to manage Indiana wildlife.

Funds will also go to the DNR Division of Law Enforcement to ensure it is equipped to provide public safety and enforce the laws governing natural resources. The new license prices were determined by comparing license fees among other Midwestern states and balancing the rising costs of resource management. For more information on these changes as well as a list of the new fees, please visit this website.