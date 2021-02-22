Indiana House backs ending gun permits, tighter abortion law

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana legislators have approved bills that would repeal the state’s permit requirement for carrying a handgun in public and further tighten the state’s abortion laws. The Indiana House voted Monday largely along party lines with Republicans favoring repealing the gun permit requirement that supporters of the move argue undermines Second Amendment protections. The bill would allow anyone age 18 or older to carry a handgun except for reasons such as having a felony conviction or a dangerous mental illness. The Republican-dominated House also voted in favor of a bill that would require doctors to tell patients about a disputed treatment to stop a drug-induced abortion.

(This story was originally published on February 22, 2021)