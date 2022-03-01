INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – A bill to help protect women from coerced abortions in Indiana passed the Indiana House today. The bill known as House Bill 1217 was passed on a 75-17 vote after Senate changes were made.

The bill now goes to Gov. Holcomb to sign into law. The roll call vote is listed here.

House Bill 1217 will make it a felony in Indiana to coerce a woman into having an abortion and will also hold abortion clinics accountable for any failure to report coercion to law enforcement. The bill is sponsored by Rep. Joanna King.

Nearly 75 percent of the 987 American women who participated in an after-abortion survey admitted that they experienced “at least subtle forms of pressure to terminate their pregnancies” according to a study published in the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons.

Landmark research on human trafficking published in 2014 reported 30 percent of women reported multiple abortions while trapped in human trafficking. The same report indicated 55 percent of women had at least one abortion while trapped in human trafficking.

“The Indiana legislature is to be applauded for strengthening protections for women who might otherwise be forced by their abusers into abortions they do not wish to have,” states Indiana Right to Life President and CEO Mike Fichter. “It is regretful, but not surprising, that abortion supporters opposed this legislation, placing the business of abortion over the safety of women.”

Indiana will join 18 other states with laws against coerced abortions when Gov. Holcomb signs the bill into law.