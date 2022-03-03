INDIANA (WEHT) – After receiving unanimous support in the Indiana House of Representatives and Senate, legislation sponsored by State Rep. Wendy McNamara combating human trafficking and helping young victims could soon be law.

McNamara said Senate Enrolled Act 155 increases the penalties for human traffickers and those who benefit from the crime while making it easier to prosecute them. The legislation, now pending Governor Eric Holcomb’s approval, would increase the penalty for criminals who purchase sex from a trafficked person to carry a sentence of between 2 and 12 years in prison, which matches the penalty for traffickers.

140 human trafficking cases were reported in Indiana in 2020. Just three years earlier, the National Human Trafficking Hotline says there were only 95 cases.