HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force has created a new website to provide the public with information about reporting internet crimes against children, resources, statistics, statutes and more.

The Indiana ICAC Task Force encourages Hoosiers to report all online exploitation, solicitation and enticement-type crimes against children to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The Indiana ICAC received over 14,000 CyberTips in 2022.

The ICAC is a multiagency task force that investigates and prosecutes persons who use the internet to exploit or entice children sexually.