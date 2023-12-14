FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new study has revealed that Indiana is one of the top ten most affordable states to Christmas shop this holiday season.

A study done by the price tracking website PriceListo revealed that Indiana placed 10 on the list for an ideal state to Christmas shop.

Data analyzed from Business Quant and Scrape Hero was used to create a list of Dollar Tree and Dollar General stores in every state. Both stores are known for low or discounted prices while still offering brand-name items. This data was compared to the average population per store to see which states had the best chance of spending the least.

Indiana took the 10 spot on the list due to its total number of stores being 1,137 compared to the average population of 5,968.

Mississippi took the top spot on the list with even though its total number of stores was only 820 the state overall had a lower mean population of 3,611.

Rounding out the top 10 list was West Virginia (2), Alabama (3), Arkansas (4), Louisiana (5), Kentucky (6), South Carolina (7), Tennessee (8), and Oklahoma (9).

Ranking worst on the list was the state of Washington with only 152 stores within the state, making shopping difficult for the high mean population of 49,393.

Both Alaska and Hawaii were excluded from the rankings as neither state has a Dollar Tree or Dollar General store.

A spokesperson for PriceListo commented: “Christmas shopping can be stressful, but buying stocking stuffers should be easy. There are lots of good value gifts to be found in dollar stores such as Dollar Tree and Dollar General that are perfect for filling stockings.”