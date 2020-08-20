Indiana joining federal program for $300 jobless aid boost

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana will join a federal coronavirus program providing an additional $300 a week in unemployment benefits, although officials say it could take up to a month for those payments to begin.

President Donald Trump this month signed an executive order extending the added weekly benefit at half the $600 people had been receiving under an expired benefit program.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said the Indiana payments would be retroactive to Aug. 1.

Payments from new program likely won’t begin for two to four weeks as computer systems are updated.

On Wednesday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced his state was applying for the program as well with an extra $100 per week from CARES Act money.