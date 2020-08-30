Indiana judge killed in plane crash remembered by colleagues

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (AP) — An Indiana judge killed in a small plane crash in southeastern Illinois is being remembered by colleagues as a problem-solver who helped defendants start new lives.
The plane crashed Saturday in southeastern Illinois and killed the pilot, Ryan Johanningsmeier. He was a judge in Indiana’s Knox County. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.
Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush says in a statement that Johanningsmeier helped defendants “with a new path in life allowing those most in need of restorative justice to work for a better tomorrow.”
(This story was originally published on Aug. 30, 2020)
