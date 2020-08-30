Indiana judge killed in plane crash remembered by colleagues

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – DECEMBER 09: South Korea’s National Assembly Speaker Chung Sye-Kyun banging the gavel for president impeachment during a plenary session at National Assembly on December 9, 2016 in Seoul, South Korea.The South Korean National Assembly voted for an impeachment motion at its plenary session, which will set up the rare impeachment trial […]

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (AP) — An Indiana judge killed in a small plane crash in southeastern Illinois is being remembered by colleagues as a problem-solver who helped defendants start new lives.

The plane crashed Saturday in southeastern Illinois and killed the pilot, Ryan Johanningsmeier. He was a judge in Indiana’s Knox County. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush says in a statement that Johanningsmeier helped defendants “with a new path in life allowing those most in need of restorative justice to work for a better tomorrow.”

(This story was originally published on Aug. 30, 2020)

