Indiana lawmaker proposes lifetime fishing licenses

INDIANA (WEHT) – State Representative Tim O’Brien (R-Evansville) authored legislation to allow for lifetime fishing licenses in Indiana.

Right now, Anglers have to renew their licenses every year for $23 a piece. O’brien’s bill would establish a new lifetime fishing license. He said this would encourage people young and old to go fishing.

“Fishing, whether a casual hobby or competitive sport, is great for our mental and physical health,” O’Brien said. “From young children to the young at heart, many enjoy getting outdoors and fishing. If you aren’t an avid fisherman, you may not know you need a license or you may have not realized your license expired, and this commonsense bill would make it easier for all.”

The legislation would require the Natural Resources Commission to adopt rules to establish fees for lifetime licenses.