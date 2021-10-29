Indiana lawmaker quitting after split over GOP redistricting

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana legislator who was the only Republican senator to vote against the new GOP-drawn election district maps has decided to resign with a year left in his term.

Republican Sen. Ron Grooms of Jeffersonville had said in June that he wouldn’t seek reelection next year to the Senate seat he first won in 2010, but he announced Thursday he would resign effective next week. The Republican redistricting plan eliminated his district that included Jeffersonville and New Albany by splitting the two cities between other GOP-controlled districts.

Grooms didn’t mention the district elimination in his resignation announcement, saying he looked forward to spending more time with his family.