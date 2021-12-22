Indiana lawmaker to reintroduce legislation eliminating carry permits for handguns

INDIANA (WEHT) – State Rep. Jim Lucas (R-Seymour) plans to reintroduce “constitutional carry” legislation, which would have ended carry permits for handguns.

The bill would have stopped certain criminals from being able to carry handguns. And it required government agencies to create a database on who cannot carry a gun.

In 2020, the measure passed the Indiana House 65-31, but Republican Senate leaders decided not to give the bill a hearing. The Senate President Pro Tem said his main concern was there was not going to be enough time to set up the database. Several groups raised concerns about the bill as it was being debated, including the Indiana State Police and some gun rights organizations.