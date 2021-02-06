Indiana lawmakers acting quickly on COVID-19 lawsuit shield

Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston speaks with reporters on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at the Indiana Government Center in Indianapolis. Huston and other Republican leaders are supporting a proposal moving quickly through the Legislature to shield businesses and others from lawsuits by people blaming them for contracting COVID-19. (AP Photo/Tom Davies)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana legislators are poised to finalize a fast-tracked proposal that will give a broad shield protecting businesses and others from lawsuits by people blaming them for contracting COVID-19. The proposal is a top priority of Republican legislative leaders and GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb even though supporters don’t point to any such lawsuits in the state.

Supporters maintain that the liability protection is needed to remove a “cloud of uncertainty” for businesses. Opposition has come from those worried nursing homes could escape responsibility for patient deaths stemming from neglect or other misconduct.

A final bill could reach Holcomb’s desk within the next couple weeks.