Indiana lawmakers set to approve budget, finish session

FILE – In this Tuesday, April 23, 2019, file photo, Sen. Ryan Mishler, R-Bremen, speaks during a hearing at the Statehouse, in Indianapolis. The Indiana Senate Appropriations Committee that Mishler chairs, on Thursday, April 8, 2021, endorsed a state budget plan that scales back a proposed expansion of Indiana’s private school voucher program while still boosting the program’s spending by about 25%. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers are set to give final approval to a new two-year $37 billion state budget as they wrap up this year’s regular legislative session.

That Republican-written budget plan being voted on Thursday is highlighted by an overall school funding increase of about 4.5% in each of the next two years while allowing a contentious expansion of the state’s private school voucher program.

The budget also includes money for numerous economic grant programs and construction projects drawing on $3 billion the state is receiving from the federal coronavirus relief program

