Indiana lawmakers set to approve budget, finish session

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers are set to give final approval to a new two-year $37 billion state budget as they wrap up this year’s regular legislative session.
That Republican-written budget plan being voted on Thursday is highlighted by an overall school funding increase of about 4.5% in each of the next two years while allowing a contentious expansion of the state’s private school voucher program.
The budget also includes money for numerous economic grant programs and construction projects drawing on $3 billion the state is receiving from the federal coronavirus relief program