Indiana lawmakers face school voucher, virus action debates

Members of the Indiana House convene in the House chamber in the Indiana Government Center in Indianapolis, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. The House is meeting in a conference room in the state office building to increase social distancing due to COVID-19. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Republicans who dominate Indiana’s Legislature have several debates to settle among themselves after the first half of this year’s session, including how much they’ll expand the state’s private school voucher program and what limits they’ll put on emergency powers the governor has used during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lawmakers face another two months of jostling over the new two-year state budget and proposals to increase Indiana’s cigarette tax and respond to calls for greater police accountability. Final decisions aren’t expected on many issues until near the Legislature’s planned adjournment in late April, although Democrats argue that Republicans are ignoring problems like the state’s lagging teacher pay.