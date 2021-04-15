Indiana lawmakers override governor’s emergency powers veto

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana legislators stepped toward a possible court fight with Gov. Eric Holcomb by voting to override his veto and give themselves more authority to intervene during governor-declared emergencies.

The Republican-dominated House and Senate easily achieved the simple majorities required to turn aside Holcomb’s objections and enact the provisions into law. The measure establishes a new process under which legislative leaders can call the General Assembly into an emergency session.

Holcomb and some legal experts have questioned the legality of that process because the state’s constitution gives the governor — not the Legislature — the authority to call a special session.