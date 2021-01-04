Indiana lawmakers preview legislative session

(WEHT)- It’s the dawn of a new legislative year in Indiana but it certainly won’t be a typical session for lawmakers.

State Rep. Wendy McNamara, whose district covers parts of Vanderburgh and Posey counties, says the House of Representatives will not meet in the Statehouse, but rather Government Center South.

Lawmakers like State Sen. Vaneta Becker, whose district covers parts of Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties, say the budget will be a priority this session. The COVID-19 pandemic has hit state governments hard across the country and Becker says Indiana is more than a billion dollars short on revenue. Despite that, Becker says legalizing marijuana like neighboring states Illinois and Michigan have will not happen soon.

The legislative session also comes after a tough election cycle for Indiana Democrats as President-Elect Joe Biden, former Evansville mayor Jonathan Weinzapfel, and Dr. Woody Myers all lost statewide. Despite that, Democratic State Rep. Ryan Hatfield, whose district covers parts of Vanderburgh County has a message for the party.

I think it’s important that Hoosier Democrats have a clear message, that we’re still the party of working people in the state, we’re still the party who are trying to help mom and dads who are sitting down, trying to make it all work. State Rep. Ryan Hatfield (D)

Hatfield, who defeated Republican challenger Gregory Peete in November, says he’s proud of the relationships he’s made across the aisle to help the Evansville region.

(This story was originally published on January 3, 2021)

