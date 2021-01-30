Indiana lawmakers push for school choice, voucher expansion

FILE – This Sept. 13, 2019, file photo shows the closed office of Indiana Virtual School, in Indianapolis. State auditors have determined a central Indiana school district should repay $2.2 million for failing to properly supervise two online charter schools that allegedly padded their enrollments by about 14,000 students over eight years. That State Board of Accounts report on the Daleville Community Schools followed a state audit released in February 2020 about Indiana Virtual School and Indiana Virtual Pathways Academy. (AP Photo/Tom Davies File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Amid contention over how Hoosier students should receive instruction during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Republican lawmakers are prioritizing a bill that would expand the number of stipends available to use on private school education at taxpayers’ expense.

The House bill would open eligibility for state vouchers to more students from middle-income families, raising income eligibility for a family of four up to about $110,000 per year in 2022, and a little more than $145,000 by 2023.

Supporters of the bill say it further allows parents to send their kids to schools best suited for their needs. Opponents argue that expanding the state’s voucher program drains money from traditional public schools and means less state oversight.