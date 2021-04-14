Indiana lawmakers send abortion ‘reversal’ bill to governor

State Rep. Peggy Mayfield, R-Martinsville, speaks during an Indiana House session on April 1, 2021 in Indianapolis. The Indiana House voted Wednesday, April 14, to give final approval to a bill sponsored by Mayfield requiring doctors to tell women undergoing drug-induced abortions about a disputed treatment that could stop the abortion process. (AP Photo/Tom Davies)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers have approved a bill requiring doctors to tell women undergoing drug-induced abortions about a disputed treatment that could stop the abortion process.

The Republican-dominated House voted 62-25 on Wednesday to give the measure final legislative approval, sending it to GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb for consideration. Republican have pushed the bill, despite objections that it would force doctors to provide dubious information to their patients.

Supporters argue the requirement would ensure that women who take the first of the two drugs for a medication abortion and then change their minds about ending their pregnancies have information about stopping the process by taking a different drug.