INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers have rolled back a contentious bill aimed at increasing transparency of school curricula in response to mounting criticism from teachers and education advocates.

State senators also moved forward with a separate bill that would ban transgender women and girls from participating in K-12 school sports that match their gender identity.

The Senate education committee adopted significant changes to a Republican-backed “curriculum transparency” measure Wednesday that legislators could advance to the full Senate next week.

A bill seeking to prohibit transgender athletes from playing school sports will additionally head to the full Senate after the education committee advanced the proposal in an 8-3 vote, along party lines.