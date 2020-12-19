Indiana lawmakers to push coronavirus lawsuit shield

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor and legislative leaders are lining up in favor of giving a legal shield to businesses from COVID-19 lawsuits when the General Assembly returns to action next month.
Supporters argue the liability protection is needed so businesses can stay open without facing claims over coronavirus exposure, even though they haven’t been able to point to any such lawsuits in the state.
Republican Sen. Mark Messmer says lawsuits would still be allowed in cases of “willful misconduct” and “gross negligence.”
The president of the Indiana Trial Lawyers Association argues says granting immunity encourages businesses to behave badly.
(This story was originally published on December 19, 2020)
