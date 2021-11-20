Indiana lawmakers to reconvene, look to end COVID-19 orders

FILE – In this Sept. 14, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa. President Joe Biden has directed OSHA to write a rule requiring employers with at least 100 workers to force employees to get vaccinated or produce weekly test results showing they are virus free.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s Republican-dominated Legislature will reconvene late this month to consider legislation that would end the statewide COVID-19 public health emergency order that’s been in place since March 2020.

Legislative leaders announced Saturday that lawmakers would return to the Statehouse for a one-day session on Nov. 29 to take up measures that would allow Indiana’s current public health state of emergency to expire. Indiana’s statewide mask mandate and business or crowd restrictions were lifted months ago.

But many conservatives have criticized Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb for continuing to extend the monthly health order. The Legislature’s planned session despite a recent increase in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in Indiana and other Midwestern states.