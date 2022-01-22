Indiana lawmakers to weigh bill banning transgender athletes

Speaker of the House Todd Huston, R-Fishers, speaks during the first day of the legislative session at the the Statehouse, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers will consider a Republican-backed bill that would ban transgender women and girls from participating in school sports that match their gender identity.

The proposal would prohibit students who were born male but identify as female from participating in a sport or on an athletic team that is designated for women or girls.

House education committee chair Rep. Bob Behning of Indianapolis said on Wednesday that the bill is slated to be heard by the committee on Monday. Behning said the bill “deserves discussion,” adding that a “majority” of House Republicans support the bill.

The bill, authored by Republican Rep. Michelle Davis of Greenwood, would additionally establish a civil action for violations, and schools wouldn’t be subject to liabilities for complying with it.