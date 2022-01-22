Indiana lawmakers waiting on Supreme Court abortion decision

Indiana Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville, left, speaks during a news conference with House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis. Bray and other Senate leaders say they are hesitant to support a broad tax cut plan being advanced by House Republicans because of worries about a potential economic downturn. (AP Photo/Tom Davies)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers are holding off on pursuing major anti-abortion action as they await a U.S. Supreme Court decision that could roll back abortion rights across the country.

That Supreme Court decision isn’t expected until after the state legislative session ends in March. Indiana lawmakers might ask Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to call the Legislature into a special session so they could take action without having to wait until 2023.

Republican Sen. Liz Brown of Fort Wayne said she wants to wait and enact restrictions that are going to be allowed by the high court.