Indiana Libertarians to rally against state of emergency orders

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – Indiana Libertarians are planning to rally in support of ending Gov. Eric Holcomb’s coronavirus state of emergency.
Liberty Is Essential is a political action committee. It supported Libertarian Donald Rainwater, who ran for governor in 2020. Group members will gather at the statehouse early Tuesday morning. They want an immediate vote on a resolution, introduced by a Republican state lawmaker, that would end the state of emergency declared by Holcomb calling it unconstitutional.
(This story was originally published on January 4, 2021)
