Indiana logs 1,750 COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana has logged another 1,750 confirmed infections of COVID-19 and five additional deaths. The Indiana Department of Health on Sunday reports that the state has reported nearly 630,000 cases overall and nearly 9,600 deaths.

Starting Monday Indiana’s crowd size limits will be relaxed following recent improvements in statewide COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rates. Gov. Eric Holcomb says the new rules will allow gatherings at up to 25% capacity at venues in counties with the two highest risk levels of coronavirus spread on the state’s four-level rating system.

This past week, Holcomb also extended the state’s health emergency and mask mandate until March, an action that followed a Republican House committee chairman acting on a bill to broadly limit such public health orders and questioning the effectiveness of face mask in preventing COVID-19 spread. Holcomb defends his actions, saying he almost grieves “at the deniers and defiers.”