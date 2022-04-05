INDIANA (WEHT) – Ted Metzger of the Warrick County Council discussed on his Facebook page that Indiana will soon be investing in electric car charging stations.

Indiana will soon receive money to invest in electric vehicle charging stations along the state’s federally designated alternative fuel corridors, says Metzger.

According to Metzger, INDOT has about $14.7 million set aside for this plan and expects to invest close to $100 million for Electric Vehicle-charging infrastructure over the next five years.

To prepare for Electric Vehicle-charging infrastructure through the funding, Indiana is developing a federally-required State Electric Vehicle Implementation Plan, says Metzger. Metzger also says that if it all goes well, Indiana will look at competitive grant opportunities pertaining to this electric vehicle infrastructure initiative.

If anyone has any questions about this initiative, they can contact EVchargingRFI@indot.in.gov .