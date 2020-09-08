Indiana looking for election day poll workers

(WEHT)- The State of Indiana is looking for civic-minded people to work the polls on election day this year.

There are two requirements to work as a poll worker in Indiana: people must be a registered voter and a resident in the county they wish to work in. A program called Election Day Live is also recruiting 16 and 17-year-olds to work the polls.

Depending on the county, Hoosiers can earn up to $150 for their service. To sign up, people must contact their county election office or their local party representative.

