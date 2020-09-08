Indiana looking for election day poll workers

A poll worker wears rubber gloves as she enters a ballot in Chicago. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds Democrats are now much more likely than Republicans to support their state conducting elections exclusively by mail, 47% to 29%. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

(WEHT)- The State of Indiana is looking for civic-minded people to work the polls on election day this year.

There are two requirements to work as a poll worker in Indiana: people must be a registered voter and a resident in the county they wish to work in. A program called Election Day Live is also recruiting 16 and 17-year-olds to work the polls.

Depending on the county, Hoosiers can earn up to $150 for their service. To sign up, people must contact their county election office or their local party representative.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 8, 2020)

