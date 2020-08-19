Indiana Lottery sees slight dip amid coronavirus turmoil

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) The Hoosier Lottery’s profits going to state government dropped by nearly $8 million this past year, which agency leaders say they considered a success after the coronavirus turmoil of the past several months.

The lottery produced $304.5 million in profits to the state for the budget year that ended June 30. That’s a 2.5% decline from a year earlier.

The state directs $60 million of the lottery proceeds to pension funds for teachers, police officers and firefighters, with most of the rest going toward reducing auto excise taxes.