BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Hoosier man charged for participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots will now be able to go on a previously scheduled cruise following a delay in his trial.

Charges

Antony Vo, a 28-year-old from Bloomington, Indiana, was charged in June with the following:

Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority,

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds,

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building,

Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building

Initial Delay

After being charged, a trial date for Vo was set for Nov. 14.

However, the trial was delayed and moved to February of 2023 because Vo’s attorney had a scheduling conflict.

Cruise delay

Court documents show that Vo was not consulted about the new February trial date, causing him to again file for continuance. In his request, Vo partially cited a previously planned cruise trip on his calendar as a reason for delay.

The delay in trial was granted on Friday, allowing Vo to go on his scheduled cruise. However, the courts said this was not the reason another delay was allowed.

“The 42 Motion to Continue Trial is GRANTED in part and DENIED in part,” court docs read. “Defendant’s planned cruise is not good cause for continuing the trial, but his counsel’s scheduling conflict is.”

Permitted to travel

Ultimately, the courts cited yet another conflict on Vo’s attorney’s trial schedule as cause for the delay. However, the same document says Vo is indeed allowed to go on the cruise.

“It is further ORDERED that Defendant is permitted to travel outside the Continental United States solely for the purpose of traveling on a cruise from February 6-13, 2023, and that Defendant must notify his pre-trial officer of his travel plans and keep him apprised of the details and/or any changes to the schedule,” docs read.

Vo’s new trial date has been set for April 10, 2023. Vo is the seventh person from Indiana to be arrested in connection to the Capitol riot.