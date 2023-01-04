CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Clay City man has been charged with criminal recklessness in relation to a situation in which he reportedly shot at an independent FedEx delivery driver.

According to public court documents, Joe Wayne Tiefel has been charged with criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, a level 6 felony.

The charges stem from the incidents of Dec. 12, when a driver working as an independent contractor for FedEx was approached and then reportedly chased by an armed Tiefel. Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden said at the time the driver tried to drive away, but was pursued by Tiefel who fired multiple gunshots at the delivery van, hitting the van at least three times.

“The local people went and tried to take the law into their own hands in some respect. We really suggest you contact law enforcement,” Harden said in a previous interview about the incident. “If there’s suspicious vehicles in the area, contact us, let us know. Get pictures if you can, and we will try to run down all the information that we can.”

Court documents state Tiefel was officially charged on Dec. 21. Tiefel bonded out of jail with a $700 cash bond on Dec. 22. Tiefel is scheduled for an initial hearing in Clay County Circuit Court on Monday, Jan. 23 at 9 a.m.