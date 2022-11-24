SCOTT COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fatal tree stand fall that occurred Tuesday in Scott County.

According to a release from DNR, Donald Cass, 94, of Scottsburg, was deer hunting from a homemade elevated stand when it collapsed. Officials say Cass was not wearing a full body safety harness and the reason for the collapse is unknown at this time.

Conservation Officers are reminding hunters using elevated platforms to always wear a full body harness, use a tree stand’s safety rope, never try to put up or remove a tree stand by themself and to always inspect their tree stand before climbing up into it.