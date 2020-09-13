Indiana man faces January trial in twin sons’ 2014 deaths

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana man whose guilty plea in the 2014 house fire deaths of his twin 3-year-old sons was vacated last year is set for a January trial after being charged a second time in their deaths.

The Journal & Courier reports that a Tippecanoe County judge scheduled jury selection for Jan. 11 for 37-year-old Brandon Abbott.

He faces two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and a dozen drug-related charges in the April 2014 deaths of Landon and Liam Abbott.

A judge vacated Abbott’s guilty plea last year after his attorney argued his 70-year sentence was illegal due to a sentencing error.

(This story was originally published on September 12, 2020)