Indiana man fleeing cops dies after being shot with Taser

GREENFIELD, Ind. (AP) — A man wanted in a stolen car investigation hit his head and died after police shot him with a Taser.

Greenfield police went into a Home Depot store to look for the man, but he fled into the parking lot Tuesday.

The man fell after an officer fired his Taser.

The man was pronounced dead at a hospital.

His name wasn’t immediately released.

State police and the Hancock County coroner’s office are investigating the incident.

(This story was originally published on December 15, 2020)