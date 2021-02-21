Indiana man identified as Air Force pilot killed in Alabama plane crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The U.S. Air Force says a 24-year-old instructor pilot and a student pilot from the Japanese Air Self Defense Force were killed when a trainer jet crashed in Alabama.

The Air Force on Sunday released the name of the pilot who died when the T-38C Talon trainer aircraft crashed Friday near Montgomery, Alabama.

Scot Ames Jr. was with the 50th Flying Training Squadron at Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi. He was from Pekin, Indiana.

The name of the student pilot is not being released at this time. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

