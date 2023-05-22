LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — 47-year-old Bryan Niedert of Lake of Four Seasons is dead after a live grenade was found inside his grandfather’s belongings exploded.

Lake County authorities say Niedert was killed and his two teenage children were injured after the detonation. Police responded to reports of an explosion around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20.

Investigators learned that a family was going through a grandfather’s belongings at a home on Lakeshore Drive when they found a grenade. That’s when someone pulled a pin from the grenade and it exploded.

Niedert was found unresponsive and later died. His children, an 18-year-old female and a 14-year-old male were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for “shrapnel wounds”, according to Fox News.

Porter County which neighbors Lake County sent its bomb squad to the scene to help secure the area and determine if there were any additional explosives inside the home.

Lake County Sheriff’s Department homicide detectives and crime scene investigation unit were investigating the incident as of Monday morning.