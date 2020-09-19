Indiana man named Eagle Scout at age 80 after long wait

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — An 80-year-old man was finally named Eagle Scout, an honor that he never thought would happen and not in the way that it did. The Journal Gazette reported Monday that Ed Keller thought he would pick up his award at the local Boy Scout office, but he was recognized at a Eagle Scout Court of Honor instead.

Keller joined a boy scouts troop in Fort Wayne at age 11 and later met his requirements for Eagle Scout, but the process was not completed. Scoutmaster Ken Wells says Keller became an Eagle Scout on June 23.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 19, 2020)

