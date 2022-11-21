NEW ALBANY, Ind (WEHT) – An Austin, Indiana man was sentenced to seven years in federal prison on Monday after pleading guilty to distribution of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

According to court documents, Christopher Caudill, 38, sold drugs and firearms to a confidential informant on five separate occasions between July 12, 2021 and February 17, 2022. In addition to his distribution of methamphetamine, Caudill sold the informant a silencer, two privately made Glock-style 9mm pistols bearing no serial numbers and an AR-style 5.56m rifle bearing no serial number.

Caudill has a 2016 felony conviction in Scott County for possession of methamphetamine, which prohibits him from possessing a firearm by federal law. Officials say Caudill assembled the three firearms using parts and kits he purchased online.

As part of his sentence, U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt ordered that Caudill be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for three years following his release from federal prison.