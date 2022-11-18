FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The man who killed his sister’s fiancé during an argument in June 2020 has been sentenced.

In a hearing in Allen Superior Court Friday morning, Timothy L Hall, Jr. was sentenced to 74 years for the shooting death of Manuel Mendez early June 13, 2002, outside a home in the 2100 block of Gilmore Drive.

According to police, Mendez had confronted Hall about pointing a gun at someone when they did not want him drinking and driving with a child in the vehicle. Hall shot Mendez during the argument.

During his trial, it was learned that Hall had become enraged when he heard Mendez had given his sister a black eye. The shooting happened during a birthday party at Hall’s sister’s home.

According to testimony, Hall’s sister became concerned Hall was intoxicated and tried to pull the toddler from his car, but Hall pulled his gun on her. She went back into the house and Mendez came out to talk to Hall, and Hall shot him.

After the shooting, Hall drove off and led officers on a chase. Police said he was involved in two crashes during the pursuit. The second crash made his vehicle inoperable, which allowed officers to take him into custody.

At the time of his arrest, Hall had a two-year-old child in his vehicle. The child was not hurt.

Hall was found guilty by a jury of charges of Murder, Criminal Recklessness, Resisting Law Enforcement and Neglect of Department, as well as a sentence enhancement for using a firearm in the commission of a felony, after a trial last month.